SAO PAULO Nov 12 A Brazilian man who developed
pains and a fever just days after returning from Guinea has
tested negative for the deadly Ebola virus but does have
malaria, Brazil's healthy ministry said on Thursday.
If a second Ebola test comes back negative, the 46-year-old
man will no longer need to be isolated and the people he was in
contact with will stop being monitored.
Guinea is one of three impoverished West African countries,
along with Liberia and Sierra Leone, that have suffered with the
most deadly outbreak of the Ebola virus in recent years. A few
cases were also registered in the United States and Europe.
Sierra Leone and Liberia have been declared Ebola-free while
a handful of cases remain in Guinea.
The man sought medical help at an emergency room in Belo
Horizonte, the capital of Brazil's southeastern state of Minas
Gerais, after developing high fever with muscle pains and
headaches two days after arriving from Guinea.
The man, who was not named, was then quarantined and flown
in a military plane on Wednesday to Rio de Janeiro, where the
government has set up a lab to test blood samples for Ebola
according to international security protocols.
