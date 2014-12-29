(Adds detail)
LONDON Dec 29 A healthcare worker has been
diagnosed with Ebola a day after flying home to Glasgow from
Sierra Leone, the Scottish government said on Monday.
The patient is being treated in isolation at Glasgow's
Gartnavel Hospital, having flown back to Scotland's largest city
late on Sunday on a British Airways flight via Casablanca in
Morocco and London's Heathrow.
"All possible contacts with the patient are now being
investigated and anyone deemed to be at risk will be contacted
and closely monitored," the Scottish government said in a
statement.
"However, having been diagnosed in the very early stages of
the illness, the risk to others is considered extremely low."
The patient, whom BBC sources described as a female aid
worker, will be tranferred to a high-level isolation unit in the
Royal Free hospital in London.
British Prime Minister Cameron has been informed, the
Scottish government added.
In August, another British aid worker, William Pooley,
contracted the disease after working Sierra Leone. He was
discharged in September after treatment at the Royal Free
hospital.
With more than 9,000 cases, Sierra Leone now accounts for
nearly half of the known cases of Ebola in this year's West
African outbreak, the worst ever. Neighbouring Liberia and
Guinea have also been badly hit.
The World Health Organization on Monday said the number of
people infected by Ebola in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea --
the worst affected by the outbreak -- has passed 20,000, with
more than 7,842 deaths in the epidemic so far.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce in London and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)