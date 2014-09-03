(Adds quotes from patient)
LONDON, Sept 3 A British man who contracted
Ebola in West Africa has been discharged after successful
treatment with the experimental ZMapp drug, the Royal Free
Hospital in London said on Wednesday.
William Pooley, 29, was treated in a special isolation unit
after contracting the deadly disease in August when working as a
volunteer nurse in Sierra Leone.
"Following 10 days of successful treatment in the high level
isolation unit - the only one in the UK - Mr Pooley is being
discharged from the Royal Free Hospital today," the hospital
said in a statement on its website.
"He was flown to the hospital on Sunday 24 August 2014 and
was treated with the experimental drug ZMapp," it added.
Pooley later told reporters at a news conference he thought
he had been fortunate.
"I was very lucky in several ways," he said. "Firstly in the
standard of care that I received, which is a world apart from
what people are receiving in West Africa at the moment despite
lot of organisations' best efforts.
"The other difference to a lot of Ebola cases (is) that my
symptoms never progressed to the worst stages of the disease. I
had some unpleasant symptoms but nothing compared to some of the
worst of the disease."
Governments and aid organizations have scrambled to contain
the disease, which according to the World Health Organization
(WHO) has killed more than 1,500 in West Africa since March.
ZMapp is one of several treatments for Ebola under
development. The drug, although never tested in humans, gained
attention this summer when two American aid workers who
contracted Ebola in Liberia were cured after receiving it.
ZMapp, which uses antibodies from tobacco plants, is made by
the privately held Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc, based in San
Diego, California.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said a
federal contract worth up to $42.3 million would help accelerate
testing of the treatment.
It said Mapp would manufacture a small amount of ZMapp for
early stage safety studies and animal studies needed to prove
its effectiveness and safety in people.
Human safety trials are due to begin this week on a vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and later this year on one from
NewLink Genetics Corp.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Sarah Young)