LONDON Dec 30 A health worker who was the first
person diagnosed with Ebola in Britain was being transferred to
a London hospital from Scotland early on Tuesday, the Scottish
government said.
The woman will be treated in an isolation unit at the
capital's Royal Free hospital, Britain's designated Ebola
treatment centre, officials added.
The worker flew from Sierra Leone to Glasgow late on Sunday
on a British Airways flight via Casablanca in Morocco and
London's Heathrow.
She was diagnosed with the deadly virus on Monday and was
initially treated at Scotland's Gartnavel Hospital.
Scottish authorities have said the illness was diagnosed at
an early stage, meaning the risk to others was considered
extremely low, but they were investigating all possible contacts
with the patient.
Earlier this year the Royal Free hospital successfully
treated another British aid worker, William Pooley, who was
flown home for treatment after being diagnosed with the virus in
Sierra Leone.
