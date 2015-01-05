LONDON Jan 5 Britain has tightened steps for
dealing with possible Ebola patients, its health minister said
on Monday, after screening at London's Heathrow airport failed
to detect the disease in a nurse who is now critically ill.
Over the past year, the world's worst ever outbreak of
Ebola, a highly infectious haemorrhagic fever, has killed over
7,900 people, with more than 20,000 cases recorded mostly in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. The virus is still spreading
in West Africa, especially in Sierra Leone.
A week ago, 39-year-old Pauline Cafferkey, who had been
working in West Africa with the charity Save the Children,
became the first person to be diagnosed with the disease in
Britain.
She had flown from Sierra Leone to Scotland via Morocco and
London and was screened for a high temperature with other
returning health workers at Heathrow but showed no signs of
fever. When she requested further screening, six subsequent
checks were within normal levels and she continued her journey.
Britain began screening passengers from West Africa for
symptoms of Ebola in October.
"We have ... strengthened our guidance to ensure that anyone
from a high-risk group who feels unwell will be reassessed,
advice will be immediately sought from an infectious diseases
specialist and the passenger will be referred for testing if
appropriate," Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told parliament,
saying the new procedures had been in place since Dec. 29.
"Even if someone isn't displaying symptoms but says they are
feeling a bit under the weather, then we would isolate them if
they are in the high-risk category," Hunt said.
On Saturday the hospital treating Cafferkey said she had
deteriorated and was now in a critical condition. Hunt said that
while she remained critical, her condition had stabilised.
