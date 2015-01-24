LONDON Jan 24 A British nurse who had been
critically ill with Ebola after working in Sierra Leone has been
discharged from a London hospital after making a full recovery.
Pauline Cafferkey was admitted to the Royal Free Hospital in
north London on Dec. 30 after falling ill on her return from
Sierra Leone, where she had been working for the charity Save
the Children at a treatment centre outside the capital,
Freetown.
Cafferkey was the first person to have been diagnosed with
Ebola on British soil.
"I am just happy to be alive," she said in a statement
released via the hospital. "I still don't feel 100 percent, I
feel quite weak, but I'm looking forward to going home. I want
to say a big thank you to the staff who treated me - they were
amazing."
The Royal Free, Britain's main centre for Ebola cases, also
successfully treated British aid worker William Pooley who
contracted the virus in West Africa.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Rosalind Russell)