LONDON Jan 31 A British military healthcare
worker was flown back to England from Sierra Leone on Saturday
following a needle-stick injury sustained while treating a
person with Ebola, the Public Health England (PHE) service said
on Saturday.
The patient, who has not been named, has been taken for
testing to the Royal Free Hospital in London.
"They are likely to have been exposed to the Ebola virus
but, at this time, have not been diagnosed with Ebola and do not
have symptoms," PHE said in a statement.
Last week, a British nurse who had been critically ill with
Ebola after working in Sierra Leone was discharged from the same
hospital after making a full recovery.
The Royal Free, Britain's main centre for Ebola cases, also
successfully treated British aid worker William Pooley who
contracted the virus in West Africa last year.
To date, more than 21,700 cases of Ebola have been reported
in nine countries, including nearly 8,650 deaths, according to
the World Health Organisation, although it said this week it
believed the disease was declining.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)