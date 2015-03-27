LONDON, March 27 A 25-year-old British military
nurse who was the first person in the world to be treated for
Ebola with the experimental drug MIL 77 was discharged from
hospital on Friday, London's Royal Free Hospital said.
Anna Cross contracted the deadly disease after going to
Sierra Leone last month to help care for victims of the West
African outbreak.
She was brought back to Britain and successfully treated at
the Royal Free in north London, Britain's main centre for Ebola
treatment.
"After careful consideration Corporal Cross said she would
like to be given the experimental drug MIL 77," the hospital
said in a statement. "She is the first Ebola patient anywhere in
the world to be given this drug."
The Chinese-made MIL 77 is a close relative of another
experimental medicine ZMapp - which British nurse William Pooley
received when he was treated at the Royal Free for Ebola last
year.
Over 10,000 people have died in the worst-affected countries
of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia in the past year.
