LONDON, Feb 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's
decision to stop direct flights to Ebola-hit countries had "no
scientific justification", probably increased the cost of
dealing with the outbreak and should be reversed, a
parliamentary watchdog said on Wednesday.
Several airlines including British Airways and Emirates
stopped flights last year to countries in West Africa affected
by the worst outbreak of Ebola since the deadly virus was
identified in 1976.
In September, independent health advisers to the World
Health Organization (WHO) concluded that there should be no
general ban on travel or trade with Ebola-affected areas.
WHO, along with other agencies, said the ban had hampered
efforts to deal with the disease and made it hard for experts to
reach victims.
"The revocation of licences to carriers to fly direct to the
region was a political decision with no basis in science and was
inconsistent with World Health Organization advice," the Public
Accounts Committee, which scrutinises government spending, said
in a report drawing on evidence from experts.
"These (direct flights) should be restored as soon as
possible."
Nearly 9,000 people, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia, have died of Ebola out of more than 22,400 known cases,
according to the WHO.
Department of Transport officials were not immediately
available for comment.
BA, which suspended flights to and from Liberia and Sierra
Leone last August, said it would keep the ban in place because
of concern about the public health situation in both countries.
"We will keep the routes under review in the coming months,"
it said in a statement.
The committee also criticised the Department for
International Development (DFID) for failing to respond to the
crisis with enough urgency.
It said DFID should focus on strengthening healthcare
systems in the region so they could cope better with future
public health emergencies.
International Development Secretary Justine Greening said
Britain's response to the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone had
"saved lives, not cost lives".
To date, DFID has announced a contribution of more than 5
million pounds ($7.65 million) to fight the outbreak.
"The UK cannot disease-proof every developing country in the
world from potential unprecedented outbreaks, but we can offer
our full support when they strike, as we did in Sierra Leone
before any other country and at considerable risk to British
lives," Greening said in a statement.
"Everyone agrees that the World Health Organization should
have reacted faster and the global system must reform to improve
collective detection and reaction."
