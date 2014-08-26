LONDON Aug 26 The first Briton to have
contracted the deadly Ebola virus has been given the
experimental drug ZMapp, the London hospital where he is being
treated said on Tuesday, two days after he was brought back from
West Africa.
British volunteer nurse William Pooley, 29, had been working
at an Ebola centre in Sierra Leone when he tested positive for
the disease. He was flown home on Sunday in a specially adapted
Royal Air Force cargo plane and taken to an isolation unit at
the Royal Free Hospital in north London.
"After careful consideration William decided that he would
like to take the experimental drug ZMapp and he took the first
dose of the drug on Monday," the hospital said in a statement.
Governments and global health authorities in Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia are struggling to halt an outbreak of the
Ebola virus, a contagious hemorrhagic fever that has killed more
than 1,400 people since it appeared in West Africa in March.
Last week two U.S. aid workers who caught Ebola in Liberia
were declared free of the virus after receiving the ZMapp drug
at a hospital in the United States, raising hopes about its
potential to fight the disease for which there is currently no
cure or vaccine.
However, Liberia said on Monday a Liberian doctor who
treated Ebola victims had died of the disease despite being
given ZMapp.
The London hospital said on Tuesday Pooley was in "good
spirits" and was sitting up and talking to the doctors and
nurses who are treating him.
"The next few days will be crucial. The disease has a
variable course and we will know much more in a week's time,"
said Mike Jacobs, infectious diseases consultant at the
hospital.
Mapp Biopharmaceutical, the U.S.-based manufacturer of the
experimental drug, says it will take time to replenish its
exhausted stocks of ZMapp and scientists say it is too early to
confirm the value of the medication that has been tested on
laboratory animals but not previously on humans.
The disease has reaped a grim toll on healthcare workers,
who generally work long hours in very tough conditions at
low-tech facilities and often lack adequate protective gear.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Gareth Jones)