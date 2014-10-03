LOS ANGELES Oct 2 An American freelance television cameraman working for NBC News in Liberia has tested positive for the Ebola virus and will be flown back to the United States for treatment, the network said on Thursday in its own online report.

The diagnosis of the freelancer, hired earlier this week to work with NBC News chief medical editor and correspondent Dr. Nancy Snyderman, is believed to mark the first time an American journalist has been diagnosed with the deadly disease since the current outbreak in west Africa. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)