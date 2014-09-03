By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 3
Ebola vaccine was stuck in the government lab that developed it
as officials puzzled over how to safely transport it, three
weeks after it was offered to Africa to fight the deadly
epidemic.
Ottawa said on Aug. 12 that it would donate between 800 and
1,000 doses of the vaccine to the World Health Organization for
use in Africa, where more than 1,900 people have died from the
disease. The vaccines are being held at Canada's National
Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.
"We are now working with the WHO to address complex
regulatory, logistical and ethical issues so that the vaccine
can be safely and ethically deployed as rapidly as possible,"
said Health Canada spokesman Sean Upton said in a statement.
"For example, the logistics surrounding the safe delivery of
the vaccine are complicated."
One challenge is keeping the vaccine cool enough to remain
potent, Upton said.
Canadian officials were trying to define proper storage and
transportation procedures, and they could not estimate when the
vaccines would leave the lab.
Cases of Ebola have been reported in Liberia, Sierra Leone,
Guinea, Nigeria, Senegal, and Democratic Republic of Congo. The
cases in Congo, which include 31 deaths, are thought to be a
separate outbreak and not related to the West African cases.
The United Nations said on Wednesday it would take $600
million in supplies to control an outbreak of Ebola in West
Africa as the death toll rose from the worst epidemic of the
virus on record.
Spokespersons for WHO could not be immediately reached for
comment. The organization has backed the use of experimental
Ebola drugs in West Africa on compassionate grounds.
Iowa-based NewLink Genetics Corp holds the
commercial license for the Canadian vaccine and said in August
that it would be able to produce tens of thousands of vaccine
doses within a month or two.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on
Tuesday a federal contract worth up to $42.3 million would help
accelerate testing of an experimental Ebola virus treatment
being developed by privately held Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc.
Human safety trials are due to begin this week on a vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and later this year on one from
NewLink Genetics Corp.
