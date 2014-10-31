(Adds comment from Canadian opposition party, paragraphs 7-8)
OTTAWA Oct 31 Canada will stop issuing visas to
people from the three West African nations where Ebola is
widespread, the government said on Friday.
The federal citizenship ministry, explaining the move, said
in an official document that "the introduction or spread of the
disease would pose an imminent and severe risk to public
health".
About 5,000 people have died in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone this year in the worst Ebola outbreak on record. Fears
rose that the disease could spread beyond the region after a few
cases were diagnosed in Spain and the United States.
Canada, which has not reported any cases of Ebola, is
following in the footsteps of Australia, which on Tuesday became
the first rich nation to issue such a ban. The country's
official in charge of the response to Ebola said the move was
medically unjustified.
Under the new regulations, which come into force
immediately, Canada will not process visa applications from
foreign nationals who have been in an Ebola-affected country
within the previous three months.
U.S. President Barack Obama is so far resisting pressure to
impose similar travel restrictions.
The Conservative government's decision drew fire from
Canada's official opposition New Democratic Party.
"The experts we're relying on to fight Ebola are saying this
is not the right approach," the party's health critic Libby
Davies said in a statement.
Codie Taylor, the chief spokeswoman for Immigration Minister
Chris Alexander, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
