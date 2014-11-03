Nov 3 Canada announced new funding on Monday for
clinical trials into an Ebola vaccine, and to create a stockpile
of the vaccine and experimental treatments for use in the event
the deadly disease reaches the country.
Speaking at the laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where
scientists developed an experimental Ebola treatment, ZMAb,
Health Minister Rona Ambrose said Ottawa was committing C$23.5
million ($20.7 million) for research and development of Ebola
vaccines and treatments.
"These funds announced today will help support Ebola vaccine
clinical trials and to create a stockpile of the vaccine and
monochlonal antibody treatments of Ebola for use in Canada in
the event of a case of Ebola, and to assist in the outbreak
response in West Africa," Ambrose said.
No cases of Ebola have been reported in Canada, but Ottawa
announced on Friday it will stop issuing visas to people from
the three West African nations where Ebola is widespread.
ZMAb is a precursor to ZMapp, which Canada licensed to
California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. ZMapp was used this
summer to treat two American aid workers, who recovered.
Canada supplied small amounts of ZMAb to Spain and Norway to
treat infected healthcare workers, the Public Health Agency of
Canada said earlier this month. The treatment is laboratory
grade, meaning it was made for use on animals.
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Gregory Taylor said the
knowledge that would come from further clinical trials would
benefit Canadians, but could also help fight the outbreak in
West Africa.
(1 US dollar = 1.1355 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Editing by Andre
Grenon)