WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 8 An employee in a high-level Canadian laboratory may have been accidentally exposed to the Ebola virus on Monday after working with pigs who were infected with the virus as part of an experiment, government officials said on Tuesday.

The employee noticed a split in the protective suit after working with the pigs, officials said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)