TORONTO Aug 9 Test results on a patient being
treated in a Toronto-area hospital for a suspected case of Ebola
are due within the next 24 hours, Ontario's health ministry said
on Saturday.
Samples from the patient, who recently came to Canada from
Nigeria, have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory
in Winnipeg.
"The patient is currently in isolation and is being treated
for a fever and other flu-like symptoms," the ministry said in a
statement. "This action was taken as a precautionary measure and
results of the testing are expected within the next 24 hours."
The Ebola outbreak in West Africa is the worst on record and
the World Health Organization said on Friday that it represents
an international health emergency that will likely continue
spreading for months.
Guinea closed its borders with Sierra Leone and Liberia on
Saturday in a bid to halt the spread of an epidemic that has
killed nearly 1,000 people in the three West African countries
this year.
(Writing by Amran Abocar, editing by G Crosse)