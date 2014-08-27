(Corrects day of week to Wednesday)

CHICAGO Aug 27 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it flew an employee back to the United States from West Africa after the staff member came in contact with an international healthcare worker who later tested positive for Ebola.

The CDC said in a statement the exposure was "low-risk" and the staff member was flown back on a chartered plane in accordance with the health agency's regulations.

