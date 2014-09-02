(Corrects first paragraph to add "Centers" dropped from full
name of CDC)
CHICAGO, Sept 2 The Ebola outbreak is
threatening the stability of affected and neighboring countries
in West Africa and swift action is needed to scale up the
"massive" response that will be required to tamp it down, the
head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
on Tuesday.
Dr Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. health agency who
had just returned from a tour of West Africa, said he expected
the number of Ebola cases to accelerate in the next two weeks
and urged governments to act now to respond.
"The challenge isn't knowing what to do. The challenge is
doing it now," Frieden said in a conference call with reporters.
He said the current outbreak now affecting Guinea, Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Nigeria is "threatening the stability" of
affected and neighboring countries.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)