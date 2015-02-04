(Adds interview with CDC scientist)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Feb 4 An internal investigation of an
Ebola incident at a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention laboratory in December found that samples sent to a
lower-security lab were "unlikely" to have contained live virus
and posed no threat to staff, the CDC said on Wednesday.
The close call followed mishaps involving anthrax and a
deadly strain of bird flu, raising questions about how the
agency handles the world's deadliest pathogens.
CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said the agency had made "real
progress" to improve safety, "but we have more to do."
The report found that on Dec. 22, a scientist working with
Ebola, which in 2014 caused the worst recorded outbreak in West
Africa, inadvertently transferred a small amount of virus from a
high-biosecurity lab to a lower-biosecurity one not authorized
to handle live Ebola.
A chief cause of the breach, the investigation concluded,
was the "lack of a written study plan," a document that outlines
specific steps to be followed in an experiment. The report also
noted a failure to design the study to minimize the possibility
of human error.
"That concerned me," said Scott Becker of the Association
of Public Health Laboratories. "I thought that was one of the
issues they uncovered after the first lab incident."
According to the report, the scientist placed Ebola into two
sets of tubes, one to inactivate it and another to merely
isolate it. The tubes were identical except for a blue cap and
label on one. But the caps had been removed, leaving no visual
cue as to which was which, and the wrong tubes were sent to the
lower-biosecurity lab down the hall.
CDC scientist Michael Shaw said most labs have adopted a
material transfer certification, in which two scientists have to
certify that pathogens were inactivated before they leave the
lab. But the Ebola lab, which has been swamped by the West
African outbreak, had not adopted it for internal transfers.
"It was a mistake. They were mortified when they discovered
it had happened," Shaw said.
The report also took CDC to task for "lack of project
oversight," noting the deadly-pathogens lab lacks a full-time
manager.
The CDC said it is looking into changes to prevent further
incidents, such as using colored liquids and different-sized
containers to differentiate live from killed pathogens.
CDC last month said it installed surveillance cameras to
ensure procedures are performed correctly.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Additional reporting by Sharon
Begley; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)