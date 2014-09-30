* U.N. estimates 3,700 children lost at least one parent
* Figure seen doubling by mid-October
* Children face stigma, rejection due to fears of disease
* Aid workers seek help from survivors who are immune
By David Lewis and Stephanie Nebehay
DAKAR/GENEVA, Sept 30 Two days after his mother
died of Ebola at a clinic in the Liberian capital Monrovia last
month, four-year-old John was put into foster care so he could
be monitored for the disease.
John's new guardian, an Ebola survivor, was immune to the
deadly virus and happy to look after him. But when neighbours
heard of the plan, they refused to allow them home fearing the
boy might infect them too.
John's case highlights the plight of some 3,700 children in
West Africa that have lost one or both parents to Ebola and now
face abandonment and stigma, according to U.N. child agency
UNICEF. The figure could double by mid-October, it said.
Children represent just 15 percent of the recorded 3,091
Ebola deaths recorded mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea, below the proportion of the population they represent,
according to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics.
But that number masks the broader impact the disease is
having on children. Fear of contagion means many orphans, even
those who test negative, are being abandoned.
The dangerous nature of the disease means aid workers are
having to rethink how they look after them.
"In some communities, the fear surrounding Ebola is becoming
stronger than family ties," said UNICEF Regional Director for
West and Central Africa Manuel Fontaine.
"These children urgently need special attention and support;
yet many of them feel unwanted and even abandoned."
With disease experts warning that tens or even hundreds of
thousands of people may be killed by Ebola before it is snuffed
out, aid workers are drawing comparisons to challenges children
faced during wars in Sierra Leone and Liberia in the 1990s.
The threat of infection means responses used by communities
and aid workers during those wars cannot simply be repeated, as
orphaned children must themselves be monitored in case they have
contracted the disease.
"You cannot just set up a centre and put 400 children in it
like we used to do. It is much more complicated than that," said
Andrew Brooks, UNICEF's regional head of child protection, who
worked in the region during the war years.
COURAGE, CREATIVITY, RESOURCES
Six months after Ebola was detected in remote southeast
Guinea, the disease has spread across most of neighbouring
Liberia and Sierra Leone, leading to increasingly stark warnings
over the death toll and longer-term economic impact.
Foreign governments are gradually rolling out their
responses. Washington pledged this month to deploy 3,000 U.S.
troops to build 17 treatment centres and train thousands of
medical staff, but these forces are arriving slowly.
UNICEF, meanwhile, says it has only received 25 percent of
the $200 million it needs to help children and families affected
by the crisis. Fontaine appealed for "more courage, more
creativity, and far more resources."
In Macenta in southeast Guinea, near where Ebola was first
confirmed in March, a creche has been set up for children whose
parents are being treated at an Ebola centre run by medical
charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).
Saa Sabas, an Ebola survivor volunteering with MSF, collects
footballs, rattles and dolls for the children's entertainment.
"We've set up this creche so they're not infected by their
relatives. But they need to be monitored by people like me too,"
Sabas said.
Adults who have survived Ebola have suffered from stigma in
their communities. UNICEF hopes to tap into their experiences to
increase the number of people ready to look after children.
"There are probably going to be thousands of them soon and
they seem to be very keen to be part of this," Fontaine said.
UNICEF says that over the next six months, it hopes to train
2,500 Ebola survivors in Sierra Leone to care for children.
Schools across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone delayed
re-opening after the summer holidays to prevent further
infections.
Sierra Leone's government says at least 22 teachers have
died from Ebola, highlighting how the virus is wrecking fragile
social services. Hundreds of healthcare workers have also been
infected across the region.
In response to delays to the school year, the Freetown
government plans to broadcast classes on the radio.
"It will not be like the classroom but that is the best
option we have for now," said Sylvester Mehew, chairman of an
teachers' association.
(Additional reporting by Fabien Offner in Macenta, Guinea, and
Josephus Olu-Mammah in Freetown; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Robin Pomeroy)