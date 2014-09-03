Sept 3 Chimerix Inc said its experimental drug showed promise against the deadly Ebola virus in laboratory testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

Additional assessments of the drug, brincidofovir, in animal model studies is being conducted through the CDC and NIH, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

