Sept 3 Chimerix Inc said its lead
experimental drug showed promise against the deadly Ebola virus
in laboratory testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
The company joins a rapidly growing list of drug developers
exploring the potential of their broad-spectrum antivirals to
fight the virus for which there is currently no approved vaccine
or treatment.
Chimerix's drug, brincidofovir, is being developed to
prevent and treat significant infections caused by DNA viruses,
including cytomegalovirus and adenovirus.
Additional assessments of the drug in animal model studies
is being conducted through the U.S. agencies, the company said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Governments across the world have accelerated funding to
spur development of medical interventions to fight the Ebola
virus, which has killed at least 1,500 since February.
U.S. agencies are supporting a number of efforts including
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and NewLink Genetics
vaccine, Immunovaccine Inc's technology,
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's intramuscular injection
and privately held Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc's treatment.
Durham, North Carolina-based Chimerix's stock were up 1
percent at $24.99 in early trading.
