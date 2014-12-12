DAKAR Dec 12 Sierra Leone plans to ban parties
and other festivities over Christmas and New Year to reduce the
risks of Ebola spreading further in the West African nation now
with the most infections, a government spokesman said on Friday.
Sierra Leone is struggling to reduce the spread of the viral
haemorrhagic fever as the death toll in West Africa continues to
rise, fuelled in part by surging infections in the country.
Figures from the World Health Organization on Friday showed
6,583 people have died from the disease in three states in West
Africa -- Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia -- out of 18,188
cases.
"The government is planning to keep people indoors during
Christmas through Boxing Day and New Year," said Jarrah
Kawusu-Konte, a spokesman for Sierra Leone's president.
He told Reuters that the government intended to deploy
soldiers across the country to enforce the measure, which would
include a ban on parties and other gatherings.
"When you have parties, the risks are very high. We are very
anxious to break the chain of transmission through parties and
gatherings," Kawusu-Konte said. He did not specify the date when
the ban would take effect.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Heinrich)