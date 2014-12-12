* Sierra Leone struggling to curb Ebola infections
* Government plans to ban gatherings, parties
* Will launch monthlong Ebola response surge from Dec. 17
By Bate Felix and Umaru Fofana
DAKAR/FREETOWN Dec 12 Sierra Leone plans to ban
parties and other festivities over the Christmas and New Year's
holidays and to launch a "surge" to cut the risk of Ebola
spreading further in the West African country now with the most
infections, officials said on Friday.
Sierra Leone is struggling to reduce the spread of the viral
hemorrhagic fever as the death toll in West Africa continues to
rise, fueled in part by increasing infections in the country.
Figures from the World Health Organization on Friday showed
6,583 people have died from the disease in three states in West
Africa - Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia - out of 18,188 cases.
"The government is planning to keep people indoors during
Christmas through Boxing Day and New Year," said Jarrah
Kawusu-Konte, a spokesman for Sierra Leone's president.
He told Reuters that the government would deploy soldiers
across the country to enforce the measure, which would include a
ban on parties and other gatherings.
"When you have parties, the risks are very high. We are very
anxious to break the chain of transmission through parties and
gatherings," Kawusu-Konte said. He did not specify the date when
the ban would take effect.
EBOLA RESPONSE SURGE
In addition to the ban on gatherings, Sierra Leonean
authorities are also planning what they have called a "surge" in
their response in and around the capital Freetown, aimed at
stemming the increasing rise of Ebola infections.
For several weeks, most of the new infections have been
showing up in and around Freetown. At least more than five areas
in the far west and far east of Freetown will be particularly
targeted where epidemiologists say sick people still refuse to
report to treatment centers.
Data published by WHO on Friday showed that there were some
8,086 cases in Sierra Leone, with nearly 1,900 deaths.
The monthlong surge, which will start on Wednesday, is aimed
at strengthening the country's response, especially in terms of
tracing people who have contracted Ebola, according to Palo
Conteh, the head of Sierra Leone's National Ebola Response
Center (NERC).
"We want to get sick people out of their homes and take them
to treatment centers, more of which we will be opening next
week," Conteh said in Freetown.
NERC Coordinator Stephen Gaojia said there would be
"door-to-door" visits as people were still dying at home because
they were refusing to report to health facilities even when
infected.
He added that 900 beds would be made available to take in
the sick in order to reduce the transmission rate in the western
area after New Year's Day and to ultimately stop transmission of
Ebola.
(Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Heinrich)