* Malaria, diarrhoea, pneumonia threaten many more lives
* Fear of Ebola means sick people are avoiding clinics
* Ebola death toll among health workers has left few staff
* Immunisations and maternal healthcare have collapsed
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Sept 26 Deaths from infectious diseases
like malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia are likely to soar in West
African countries where a vast outbreak of Ebola has crushed
health systems and killed nurses and doctors.
Specialists on deadly diseases say deaths from malaria
alone, which even before the Ebola crisis killed around 100,000
a year in the West Africa region as a whole, could increase
four-fold in Ebola-hit countries as people miss out on
life-saving treatments.
Even at this point, said Professor Chris Whitty of the
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, in
countries facing the worst of the Ebola outbreak, "many more
people are dying of other things that are not Ebola".
As the epidemic continues, these so-called "collateral"
deaths -- including from complications in childbirth and chronic
conditions such as heart disease -- will rise as the clinics and
health workers that would normally treat them are overwhelmed.
Carolyn Miles, head of the international charity Save the
Children, said children under five -- of which there are an
estimated 2.5 million living in the affected areas -- are at
great risk, both from Ebola and knock-on effects including the
psychological stress caused by parents and relatives dying.
"The health services of West Africa have to a very large
degree broken down," said Jeremy Farrar, director of the
Wellcome Trust international health charity. "That means care of
women in childbirth, of people with malaria, of people with
conditions like diabetes and mental illness are all suffering.
"That will have huge secondary consequences way beyond
Ebola, no matter how bad this epidemic becomes."
RIPPLE EFFECT
The World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest update says the
Ebola virus has killed almost 3,000 people in the West Africa
outbreak, which began early this year in Guinea and has spread
to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Senegal.
The United Nations health agency says at least 208 health
workers in the region have been killed by Ebola, from a total of
373 so far infected with the virus.
Jimmy Whitworth, the Wellcome Trust's head of population
health, said the crisis might cause malaria deaths to quadruple
to around 400,000 in the coming year, with patients too afraid
to come to clinics for fear of contracting Ebola, and therefore
not getting anti-malarial drugs and care.
Deaths from diarrhoea and pneumonia, some of the biggest
killers of children in sub-Saharan Africa, will also rise, he
predicted, as will deaths of women in childbirth. Routine
immunisation programmes will grind to a halt, putting children
at higher risk of diphtheria, polio and tuberculosis.
"The ripples from this crisis are very worrying," he told
Reuters. "The hospitals are full of Ebola patients and there is
not space for any other type of patient, and in health clinics,
there are essentially no staff any more."
Sierra Leone - one of the countries worst hit by the Ebola
epidemic - "even at the best of times had just about the worst
maternal mortality ratios in the world," said Whitworth. "We're
at a very low base, and now even that is being eroded away."
The WHO's director-general Margaret Chan said last week her
agency was acutely aware that in the three hardest-hit countries
there are high numbers of deaths from causes other than Ebola.
"The size of this 'emergency within the emergency' is not
precisely known, as systems for monitoring health statistics,
not good to begin with, have now broken down completely," she
said.
She argued, however, that these deaths should not be classed
as "collateral damage".
"They are all part of the central problem: No fundamental
public health infrastructures were in place, and this is what
allowed the virus to spiral out of control."
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles in
Geneva; Editing by Crispian Balmer)