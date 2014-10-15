BOGOTA Oct 14 Colombia has begun denying entry
to travelers who have recently visited West African countries
affected by Ebola, Foreign Ministry sources said on Tuesday, the
first Latin American country to do so.
The measure effective Tuesday applies to recent visitors to
Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria, and was taken in
response to a recommendation by the National Health Institute to
prevent the virus spreading, sources at the Foreign Ministry not
authorized to speak on the record told Reuters.
Colombian border guards will deny entry to anyone whose
passport shows recent travel to the countries, and consulates
will turn down visa applications to anyone who visited them in
the previous four weeks, a Foreign Ministry document seen by
Reuters showed.
The rules also apply to Colombian nationals, it showed.
Health authorities say the outbreak in West Africa is the
worst on record with at least 4,447 dead. An unrelated outbreak
has killed more than 40 people in Democratic Republic of the
Congo.
The Ebola epidemic is still spreading in Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia. Projections show there could be between 5,000
and 10,000 new cases a week in early December, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
The deadly virus was discovered in 1976 in what is now known
as the Democratic Republic of Congo and symptoms include cause
fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea. It spreads through
contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
