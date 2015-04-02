(Updates with test results negative)
April 2 A patient who was being evaluated for
possible Ebola at a Colorado hospital has tested negative for
the virus, the state's health department said on Thursday.
The patient, who was not identified, recently travelled to
an Ebola-affected country and was taken to a hospital north of
Denver late on Wednesday after falling ill, the Colorado
Department of Public Health and Environment said.
It did not provide further details on the patient.
At least 10 people are known to have been treated for Ebola
in the United States - four of them diagnosed with the disease
on U.S. soil - amid an epidemic centered in West Africa during
the last year.
Only two people are known to have contracted the virus in
the United States - both of them nurses who treated an Ebola
patient from Liberia who became sick while visiting Dallas. That
man, Thomas Duncan, died in October.
The Ebola outbreak in West Africa has left more than 10,000
dead in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the three worst-hit
countries.
