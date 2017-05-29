KINSHASA May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in northeastern Congo that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The non-objection was given. Now there's a Medecins Sans Frontiers team that is arriving (in Congo) today to validate the protocol with the technical teams," Jonathan Simba, a health ministry spokesman, said by telephone. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks)