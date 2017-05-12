KINSHASA May 12 One person has tested positive for the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The case was confirmed from tests on nine people who came down with a hemorrhagic fever in Bas-Uele province in the northeast of the country on or after April 22, the statement said, adding that two of the sufferers had died. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)