BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
KINSHASA May 12 One person has tested positive for the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The case was confirmed from tests on nine people who came down with a hemorrhagic fever in Bas-Uele province in the northeast of the country on or after April 22, the statement said, adding that two of the sufferers had died. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)