BRIEF-Magellan Health affirms its 2017 guidance
* Company affirms its 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects spelling of minister's first name)
KINSHASA, June 2 Democratic Republic of Congo has not recorded a new case of Ebola in the past 21 days - the maximum incubation period for the disease - and has now begun a period of heightened monitoring, the health minister said on Friday.
"At this stage, we can say that the spread of the epidemic has been brought under control, and that's thanks to the quality of national and international experts dispatched to the zone," Oly Ilunga Kalenga told reporters in the capital Kinshasa.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Company affirms its 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says now expects full year 2017 adjusted income from operations per share in range of $9.35 to $9.85
* Immunocellular Therapeutics provides update on strategic review and decision to suspend further patient randomization for ICT-107 phase 3 trial