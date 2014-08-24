KINSHASA Aug 24 Two out of eight cases tested in an outbreak of deadly fever in the north of the Democratic Republic of Congo were positive for the Ebola virus, Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said on Sunday.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that at least 70 people had died in an outbreak of hemorrhagic gastroenteritis in Congo's northern Equateur province. A WHO spokesman had said the outbreak was not Ebola. (Reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)