KINSHASA Nov 15 Democratic Republic of Congo
declared its three-month Ebola outbreak officially over on
Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the
disease.
Congo's outbreak, which killed 49 of the 66 people infected
in the remote northwestern Equateur province, is unrelated to
the outbreak in West Africa, where at least 5,177 people are
known to have died in the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
"No new cases have been registered since Oct. 4," Health
Minister Felix Kabange told reporters in Kinshasa.
"After 42 days of active searching, the government
declaresthe end of the outbreak of the Ebola virus," he added.
Forty-two days is the internationally-accepted period for
declaring Ebola over as it represents two full cycles of the
maximum possible incubation period of the disease.
Congo acted swiftly to contain the outbreak, partly as a
result of having already faced six previous outbreaks since the
disease was first identified in the former Belgian colony in
1976.
Unlike West Africa, where the disease spread across most of
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, reaching densely populated
capital cities, the epicentre of Congo's outbreak was in
northwestern forests with little access.
Congo has launched a plan to train 1,000 Congolese
volunteers to help West African nations fight the outbreak,
which has now affected six nations in the region.
