GENEVA Nov 21 The World Health Organization
(WHO) declared on Friday that an outbreak of Ebola in the
Democratic Republic of Congo was over after no people showed
symptoms for two incubation periods since the last case.
The outbreak, the seventh in the former Zaire since the
virus was identified there in 1976, was separate from the one
spreading in West Africa, where more than 5,400 people have
died.
There were 49 deaths out of 66 people infected in the remote
northwestern Equateur province during the three-month outbreak,
Congolese authorities said last week. A WHO
spokesman confirmed the figures.
Two maximum incubation periods of 21 days each must pass
with no new cases being detected before the United Nations
health agency can declare that an outbreak is finished.
"Having reached that 42-day mark, the Democratic Republic of
Congo is now considered free of Ebola transmission," the WHO
said in a statement.
"WHO commends the Democratic Republic of Congo's strong
leadership and effective coordination of the response that
included rapidly mobilising an expert response team to Jeera
County, identifying and monitoring contacts and organizing safe
burials," the WHO said.
