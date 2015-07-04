KINSHASA, July 4 Six hunters in the Democratic Republic of Congo who fell sick and were suspected to have Ebola have tested negative for the virus, the health minister said on Saturday.

The government and World Health Organization investigated a possible outbreak about 270 km (170 miles) northeast of the capital when the hunters developed Ebola-like symptoms after eating an antelope that appeared to be sick when they killed it. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kevin Liffey)