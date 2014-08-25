GENEVA Aug 25 The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it has sent protective equipment for medical staff to Democratic Republic of Congo, where authorities have confirmed two cases of Ebola in a remote area.

"The ministry of health has declared an outbreak and we are treating it as such," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters in Geneva in response to a query.

Democratic Republic of Congo declared an Ebola outbreak in its northern Equateur province on Sunday after two of eight patients tested for the virus came back positive, Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said.

