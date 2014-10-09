WASHINGTON Oct 9 Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives on Thursday agreed to release $700 million
more to fight Ebola from the Defense Department's request to
shift $1 billion in war funds, bringing the total so far to $750
million.
The additional funds were released following briefings from
Pentagon officials this week after a handful of lawmakers had
limited the funding shift to just $50 million until they
received more information about plans to deploy up to 4,000 U.S.
troops to West Africa to fight the disease
"This week, the committee received briefings in which the DoD
estimates, based upon prior humanitarian relief efforts they
will require $750 million for the first six months of the
mission," said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Howard
"Buck" McKeon said in a statement.
(Reporting By David Lawder)