WASHINGTON Oct 9 A Republican senator on
Thursday was holding up a $700 million increase in the U.S.
military's funding to fight Ebola in West Africa, citing
concerns about protecting the health of military staff and the
long-term future of the mission.
Senator James Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed
Services Committee, was waiting for additional information from
the Defense Department before he could decide to release the
additional funds, his spokeswoman said.
The Obama administration originally requested a shift of $1
billion from a war operations budget to support the deployment
of nearly 4,000 troops to West Africa and set up dozens of
medical treatment facilities. That was limited to a $50 million
transfer last week as Republicans sought additional details on
the mission.
Two senior Republicans in the House of Representatives on
Thursday agreed to release a further $700 million.
"This week, the committee received briefings in which the
DoD estimates, based upon prior humanitarian relief efforts,
they will require $750 million for the first six months of the
mission," House Armed Services Committee Chairman Howard "Buck"
McKeon said in a statement.
McKeon and Rodney Frelinghuysen, chairman of the House
Appropriations defense subcommittee, said while they still had
concerns about the health and safety of military personnel, they
had enough information to release that amount.
Approval for the funding shift under an arcane process known
as a "reprogramming request" is concentrated in the hands of a
handful of chairmen and ranking minority-party members in the
House and Senate.
Inhofe spokeswoman Donelle Harder said the Oklahoma lawmaker
was not yet satisfied with Pentagon answers on safety
precautions and the future of the mission in West Africa. Inhofe
has said the Ebola effort should ultimately be shifted to other
agencies and non-profit groups.
"They have not been able to answer what the transition plan
is in six months when the money runs out," Harder said. "The
senator is doing his best to respect the timeline that everyone
is under. The hope is that they can deliver by tomorrow."
Senate Armed Services Chairman Carl Levin, a Democrat, is
ready to grant the full $1 billion request, but has been willing
to work with Inhofe to satisfy his concerns.
A Pentagon spokesman said the department was in discussions
with Capitol Hill on the Ebola funding and had not received any
formal notification yet lifting the spending restrictions.
The $50 million funding approved so far was not likely to
last long.
Under the $750 million six-month mission cost outlined by
the Pentagon, the military's Ebola spending rate works out to
about $28 million a week.
A Pentagon official said the restrictions had not muted its
response so far, but "the department has to prioritize its
support to stay within the available funding."
