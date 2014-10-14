WASHINGTON Oct 14 White House Budget Director Shaun Donovan has urged speed in deploying U.S. funds to fight Ebola, including the remaining $250 million in requested Defense Department funds under review by key lawmakers.

In a letter to leaders of the House Appropriations Committee, Donovan said committing funds in small increments would have risked slowing the U.S. response to the crisis and raising costs.

"The rapid spread of the Ebola virus in West Africa shows that time is of the essence. Given the nature of this crisis, every minute counts," Donovan wrote in the Oct. 10 letter to House Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers and ranking member Nita Lowey.

"The faster we can achieve scale, the faster we can bring under control the spread of a virus that replicates at tremendous speed," he said.

Key committee leaders last week approved $750 million of a $1 billion Pentagon request to shift war funds to combat the virus in West Africa. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)