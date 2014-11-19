(Adds details about doctor, statement from his son, paragraphs
GENEVA Nov 19 A Cuban doctor infected with
Ebola in Sierra Leone will be flown to Switzerland in the next
48 hours for treatment in a Geneva hospital, Swiss health
authorities said on Wednesday.
The doctor, identified by Cuban officials as Felix Baez, is
one of 165 Cuban doctors and nurses treating Ebola patients in
Sierra Leone. He is the first of the group, deployed since early
October, known to be infected by the virus that has killed more
than 5,400 people.
Baez is being evacuated from the West African country by a
private American carrier, with the help of the World Health
Organization, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said in
a statement. The WHO said it had no comment on the case.
"The University Hospital of Geneva, where he will be
brought, is ready to admit him in accordance with
long-established procedures that will ensure the security of all
staff and patients," the Swiss statement said.
A Geneva doctor specializing in infectious diseases is
organizing his care in a special hospital room separate from
other wards and outpatient clinics at the downtown hospital, it
said. "The Swiss population is not at any risk."
Hospital staff have been trained and rehearsed procedures to
put on and remove protective gear, the Swiss statement said.
Two Swiss hospitals are conducting trials of experimental
vaccines against the virus. The NewLink vaccine,
developed by Canada, is being tested in Geneva, while the
GlaxoSmithKline vaccine is being tested in Lausanne.
Baez is a specialist in internal medicine who has worked at
a Havana military hospital that also has a prison wing where
some high-profile prisoners have been held.
Baez previously treated the late Cuban dissident Oscar
Espinosa Chepe while he was imprisoned at the Carlos J. Finlay
Military Hospital, according to the official website
LaJiribilla. U.S. foreign aid contractor Alan Gross is serving a
15-year sentence there on his conviction for smuggling banned
internet technology into the communist-run country.
"Be strong, Dad, everything's going to be all right," the
doctor's son, second-year medical student Alejandro Baez, said
in a statement to the official website CubaSi. "All of Cuba is
waiting for you."
