HAVANA Oct 17 Cuban doctors and U.S. military
personnel could work side-by-side in West Africa as part of
international efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak, possibly
leading to improved bilateral relations, a top Cuban health
official said on Friday.
The two long-time adversaries are among the countries aiding
West Africa, where Ebola has killed some 4,546 people since the
outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever began there in March.
Cuba is sending the largest medical contingent to West
Africa from any country in the world: 165 doctors and nurses are
in Sierra Leone and another 296 are scheduled to depart for
Liberia and Guinea next week.
The United States is sending 3,000 military engineers,
medical personnel and other troops to the region.
"We are going to work side by side ... with anybody who is
there, and our health minister said in his speech that includes
the Americans," Jorge Perez, director of the tropical disease
hospital where Cuban doctors train for their Ebola mission, told
reporters on Friday.
"Why wouldn't we if we are scientists? In this instance we
are friends," Perez said.
The Cuban medical personnel undergo three weeks of training
at the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute on the outskirts
of Havana, where health officials set up a field hospital of
tents to simulate conditions in West Africa.
Cuba's first group of 165 doctors and nurses in Sierra Leone
are still undergoing a 15-day training there before treating
patients.
The communist-led Caribbean island has sent medical brigades
to disaster sites around the world since the 1959 revolution
that brought Fidel Castro to power.
Cuban and U.S. personnel have worked together before,
notably after the Haitian earthquake in 2010.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry praised the Cuban effort
earlier on Friday.
"We are seeing nations large and small stepping up in
impressive ways to make a contribution on the front lines. ...
Cuba, a country of just 11 million people, has sent 165 health
professionals, and it plans to send nearly 300 more," he told
diplomats at the State Department.
Perez said he received a "boost" from the comment and he
believed Kerry was pressing other countries to follow Cuba's
lead.
Asked if the U.S. and Cuban efforts could improve diplomatic
relations, Perez said, "I think it could, and I think it's
important."
Cuba submits any travelers coming from the affected region
to at least 21 days of isolation at the Pedro Kouri Institute.
So far 28 people from Sierra Leone, Guinea, Congo, Nigeria and
Cuba have been isolated, including 12 being held currently.
"If you don't want to be observed, no problem. You have the
right to go back to your country, but don't come to mine," Perez
said.
Besides medical diplomacy, Cuba sends doctors overseas in
exchange for money or goods, notably Venezuelan oil, making
professional services a top export earner. More than 50,000
Cuban medical personnel are posted in 66 countries.
