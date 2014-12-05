BRIEF-Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals completes establishment of stock investment LP in Ningbo
March 15 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
HAVANA Dec 5 A Cuban doctor who contracted Ebola while treating patients in Sierra Leone will be released from a Geneva hospital soon and return to Cuba after doctors found the virus had disappeared from his body, official media reported on Friday. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 15 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 15
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.