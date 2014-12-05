(New after first paragraph)
HAVANA Dec 5 A Cuban doctor who contracted
Ebola while treating patients in Sierra Leone will be released
from a Geneva hospital soon and return to Cuba after doctors
found he was free of the virus, official media reported on
Friday.
Felix Baez, 43, is one of 256 Cuban doctors and nurses who
have gone to West Africa to treat patients from the worst Ebola
outbreak on record, which has killed more than 6,000 people. The
Cuban commitment has won broad wide international praise for the
poor, Caribbean island.
"Tests confirmed the virus has disappeared from his body
fluids and he will soon be released. Once this happens, Dr.
Felix Baez Sarria will return to Cuba," the Communist Party
newspaper Granma said, citing a Health Ministry statement.
Cuban state television and the official news agency Prensa
Latina also cited Health Ministry officials saying the same
thing. They did not give a date for when Baez would be released.
Since being taken from Freetown to Geneva's University
Hospital on Nov. 20, Baez has been treated in a special room in
an isolated area of the hospital by a team of five specialists
employing strict safety protocols.
Some 165 Cuban doctors and nurses have gone to Sierra Leone
for six-month missions, with another 53 in Liberia and 38 in
Guinea.
