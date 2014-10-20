HAVANA Oct 20 Cuba and its closest allies from
Latin America and the Caribbean meet in Havana on Monday to set
plans for protecting their countries from Ebola and seek ways to
help West Africa.
Ebola has killed more than 4,500 people since March in the
worst outbreak on record, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea.
No cases have yet been reported in Latin America or the
Caribbean but the virus has reached the United States and Spain.
The meeting in Cuba is aimed at keeping Ebola at bay and it
brings together senior officials from the ALBA bloc of nations
-- Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Antigua and
Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and
Dominica.
It also aims to help prevent the spread of Ebola in West
Africa. Communist-run Cuba has already made a significant
contribution, sending 165 doctors and nurses to Sierra Leone
with another 296 set to depart for Liberia and Guinea this week.
"The best place to have this meeting without a doubt is Cuba
because of its advances, its discipline, its solidarity,"
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said as he arrived in Havana
on Sunday night.
Officials from the World Health Organization and the Pan
American Health Organization will also attend.
Cuba has sent medical brigades to disaster sites around the
world since a 1959 revolution brought Fidel Castro to power.
At home, it submits travelers coming from the affected
countries of West Africa to at least 21 days of observation
before allowing them to travel freely in the country. Some 28
people have been held at a hospital in Havana, its director said
on Friday.
Cuban doctors and U.S. military personnel could work
side-by-side in West Africa. The United States is sending 3,000
military engineers, medical personnel and other troops to the
region.
"We will gladly cooperate with the U.S. staff in this
endeavor, not in the pursuit of peace between the two states
which have been adversaries for so many years, but, in any case,
for world peace, which is a goal that could and should be
pursued," Fidel Castro, who stepped down from power in 2008,
wrote in an article published at the weekend.
Cuba also sends doctors overseas in exchange for money or
goods, notably Venezuelan oil, making professional services a
top export earner. More than 50,000 Cuban medical personnel are
posted in 66 countries.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Michael Perry)