Sept 2 An American doctor working in Liberia has
tested positive for the Ebola virus after working with
obstetrics patients at a missionary hospital in Monrovia, the
Christian organization SIM USA said on Tuesday.
The North Carolina-based group did not identify the doctor,
who had not been treating the Ebola patients hospitalized in
isolation on the missionary's sprawling campus.
It is not yet known how the physician contracted the often
deadly virus, the organization said.
"The doctor is doing well and is in good spirits," SIM USA
said in a statement.
The worst Ebola outbreak in history has infected more than
3,000 people and killed some 1,550 since it was first detected
early this year in West Africa, according to the World Health
Organization.
The crisis appears to be worsening, U.S. health officials
said on Tuesday, predicting the number of Ebola cases will keep
rising in the next two weeks.
Missionaries from SIM USA, based in Charlotte, have been on
the front lines of the epidemic. Another of its U.S. aid
workers, Nancy Writebol, contracted the virus in July, also
while working in Liberia.
She went home two weeks ago after receiving care in an
isolation unit at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. She was
also one of a few patients to receive an experimental treatment
called ZMapp, although doctors at Emory said they could not
determine whether it had helped her recovery. She has since been
resting in an undisclosed location.
The U.S. doctor involved in the new Ebola case immediately
isolated himself when symptoms began, according to a SIM USA
news release.
He was later transferred to the Ebola isolation unit on the
group's 136-acre (55-hectare) campus in Monrovia.
The missionary group could not immediately be reached to
discuss the doctor's condition and plans for his medical
treatment.
"My heart was deeply saddened, but my faith was not shaken,
when I learned another of our missionary doctors contracted
Ebola," said Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA said in a
statement.
