FREETOWN, July 29 Sierra Leone's top doctor fighting an outbreak of Ebola has died from the virus, the country's chief medical officer, Brima Kargbo, said on Tuesday.

Sheik Umar Khan, who was credited with treating more than 100 patients, was infected with Ebola this month and had been moved to a treatment ward run by medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres in the far north of the country. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana and Adam Bailes; Writing by David Lewis)