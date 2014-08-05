LONDON Aug 5 Three of the world's leading Ebola
specialists called on Tuesday for experimental drugs and
vaccines to be offered to people in West Africa, where a vast
outbreak of the deadly disease is raging in three countries.
Noting that American aid workers who contracted the disease
in Liberia were given an unapproved medicine before being
evacuated back to the United States, the specialists - including
Peter Piot, who co-discovered Ebola in 1976 - said Africans
affected by the same outbreak should get the same chance.
Piot, David Heymann and Jeremy Farrar, all influential
infectious disease professors and respectively directors of the
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the Chatham
House Centre on Global Health Security, and the Wellcome Trust,
said there were several antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibodies
and vaccines under study for possible use against Ebola.
"African governments should be allowed to make informed
decisions about whether or not to use these products - for
example to protect and treat healthcare workers who run
especially high risks of infection," they wrote in a joint
statement.
The World Health Organization (WHO), "the only body with the
necessary international authority" to allow such experimental
treatments, "must take on this greater leadership role", they
said.
"These dire circumstances call for a more robust
international response," they added.
Almost 900 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia have
been killed by Ebola and more than 1,600 infected since the
virus started spreading in Guinea in February.
Nigeria said on Tuesday it had eight suspected cases linked
to a confirmed fatal case in a man who travelled to Lagos from
Liberia last week. Saudi Arabia's health ministry said it was
testing a suspected case in a man returning from Sierra Leone.
Two American aid workers who fell sick with Ebola in Liberia
saw their conditions improve by varying degrees in Liberia after
they received an experimental drug called ZMapp, developed by
San Diego-based private biotech firm Mapp Biopharmaceutical.
Piot, Farrar and Heymann questioned why Africans were not
being given the same chance. If the deadly virus was raging
though wealthy countries, they said, medical agencies "would
begin discussions with companies and labs developing these
products and then make rapid decisions about which of them might
be appropriate for compassionate use".
"Experimental treatments shouldn't be rolled out generally
without prior safety testing," they said in their statement,
issued in London late on Tuesday.
"But in the face of the critical challenge in West Africa,
the WHO and Western medical agencies should be helping countries
weigh the risks and benefits of limited deployment of the best
(drug and vaccine) candidates to those in the greatest need,
while continuously monitoring safety and efficacy."
A spokesman for the Geneva-based WHO told Reuters the United
Nations health agency "would not recommend any drug that has not
gone through the normal process of licensing and clinical
trials".
Treating patients with experimental drugs that have not been
tested in humans to determine safety and efficacy is highly
unusual.
Biotech firm Mapp and its commercial partner Leaf
Biopharmaceutical said the ZMapp drug was only identified as a
potential treatment candidate in January and that as a result
very little of it was currently available.
The Food and Drug Administration, the regulatory body for
medicines in the U.S., said on Friday it "stands ready" to work
with companies and investigators working with Ebola patients "in
dire need of treatment".
