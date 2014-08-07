BRIEF-Novan Inc says William L. Hodges appointed as interim CFO
* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON Aug 7 The Obama administration is setting up a special Ebola working group to consider broad "principles of decision-making" for the potential use of experimental drugs to help those infected by the deadly disease in Africa, an official said on Thursday.
The official, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said the group was being formed under assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dr. Nicole Lurie. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Novan Inc - William L. Hodges appointed as interim chief financial officer
* Vital Therapies announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BUCHAREST, March 22 Romania wants Brussels to relocate its pan-European drug regulator EMA to Bucharest from London after Brexit, the government said on Wednesday, hoping that the fact that it still hosts no EU watchdogs will help make it an attractive candidate.