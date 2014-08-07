(Adds details on new group, experimental Ebola drugs; changes
dateline, previous WASHINGTON)
By David Morgan and Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 7 The Obama
administration is forming a special Ebola working group to
consider setting policy for the potential use of experimental
drugs to help the hundreds infected by the deadly disease in
West Africa, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
The group is being formed under Dr. Nicole Lurie, Assistant
Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of
Health and Human Services, an administration official said.
The action follows mounting international pressure as the
death toll mounts to consider using untested treatments. The
World Health Organization (WHO) is due to consider next week the
ethics of administering such drugs.
Ebola has claimed at least 932 lives, according to the WHO.
The U.S. group will include scientists and officials from
such agencies as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
Calls to consider making unapproved drugs available to Ebola
patients have grown since two U.S. aid workers infected with the
deadly virus received an experimental treatment that may have
helped them.
The drug, from California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc,
had only been tested on monkeys. It is one of several being
considered for use by people infected with Ebola.
Early human clinical trials for a drug from Canada's Tekmira
Pharmaceutical Corp had been put on hold by
U.S. regulators. On Thursday, the company said the hold had been
partially lifted to enable its potential use by infected
patients.
Fauci said in an interview that he was not certain when the
group would have its first meeting or who would be there, but he
said, "I'm sure they'll tap people from NIAID with competence in
clinical trials."
Expertise in clinical trials, in which patients receive an
experimental drug under scientifically rigorous conditions, is
crucial, Fauci said.
"You need to balance compassion with the need to figure out
if something actually works," he said.
Countless experimental drugs have cured lab animals but
failed to work in people or even caused harm. For that reason,
Fauci said, "You can't just willy-nilly give out a drug. You
have a responsibility to at least rule out that it is harming
people and to make some effort to find out if it works."
If compassion dictates providing experimental compounds to
Ebola patients in West Africa, he said, then the way to meet the
ethical obligation to determine safety and efficacy is through a
clinical trial, such as by giving a drug to 50 Ebola patients in
a hospital in Liberia and comparing them to 50 patients who do
not get it.
That requires adequate supplies of a drug. "There is an
extremely limited supply and in some cases no supply of these
drugs that people are reading about," Fauci said, referring to
media reports about the experimental drugs.
Policymakers need to determine whether there is a way to
identify the experimental compounds most likely to help,
presumably via lab animal studies, and which could undergo
"accelerated production to introduce in controlled sites and at
least begin doing something," said J. Stephen Morrison, a global
health expert who worked for the U.S. State Department during
the Clinton administration.
Separate from the Ebola working group, the administration
official said the CDC was pursuing a short-term strategy to
control the spread of the outbreak by establishing and
supporting medical infrastructure in affected countries.
The CDC's long-term strategy is aimed at preventing future
outbreaks.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Sharon Begley; Editing by
Michele Gershberg, G Crosse, Toni Reinhold)