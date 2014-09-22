Sept 22 Canadian drugmaker Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Monday that U.S.
and Canadian regulators have authorized the use of its Ebola
treatment in patients who have confirmed or suspected infections
from the deadly virus.
The Vancouver-based company said its treatment, TKM-Ebola,
has been administered to patients on an emergency basis and the
repeat infusions have been well-tolerated.
The drug was administered to Rick Sacra, a doctor who
contracted the virus in West Africa, and who has shown promising
signs, the Nebraska Medical Center said in a statement.
TKM-Ebola, an RNAi therapeutic, works by preventing the
virus from replicating.
Expanded access protocols, authorized by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and Health Canada, allow drug developers to
offer experimental therapies to patients with serious diseases
who cannot participate in controlled clinical trials.
Tekmira Chief Executive Officer Mark Murray said the
company's supplies of the treatment are limited.
The company is developing TKM-Ebola under a contract with
the U.S. Department of Defense.
Tekmira's shares closed 15 percent up at C$26.01 in Toronto
and up 17 percent at $23.61 on the Nasdaq.
