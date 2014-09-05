GENEVA, Sept 5 The World Health Organisation
(WHO) said on Friday that experts had agreed that blood-derived
drug therapies and convalescent serum may be used for treatment
of Ebola virus, and called for investment in the unproven drugs.
Two "promising" Ebola vaccines have also been identified,
and safety results from clinical trials may be available this
November, paving the way for their use, WHO assistant
director-general Marie-Paule Kieny told a news conference.
The two vaccines are made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and
NewLink Genetics, according to WHO documents submitted
to the two-day talks attended by nearly 200 experts. "These must
be prioritised in terms of clinical development," Kieny said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)